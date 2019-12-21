If the prosecutors’ proposed new charges are allowed, the felony will move to a Class B felony.

The now-divorced couple adopted 6-year-old Natalia, who has a severe form of dwarfism, in 2010. Three years later, they claimed she was actually an adult con artist trying to kill them.

The Barnetts moved to Canada and left Natalia in an apartment in Lafayette.

Tippecanoe Superior 2 Judge Steve Meyers is set to hear arguments on the motion on Dec. 27.

