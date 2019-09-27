GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip — Gaza’s health ministry says a Palestinian man has been killed by Israeli gunfire during protests along the Gaza-Israel frontier.

The ministry said in a statement that Saher Othman, 20, was hit in the chest Friday and died at a hospital.

It added that 32 demonstrators were wounded by live fire at several sections of the perimeter fence.

Gaza’s Hamas rulers launched the marches last year to highlight worsening living conditions under a years-long Israeli-Egyptian blockade.

Egypt, Qatar and the U.N. brokered an unofficial cease-fire to prevent tensions from devolving into what would be the fourth Hamas-Israel war in a decade.

Hamas has scaled down the weekend protests in recent months, but it says Israel slows the truce deal, which includes economic incentives, employment programs and infrastructure projects.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.