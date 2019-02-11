Palestinian Arafat Erfaiyeh sits at a courtroom in Jerusalem, Monday, Feb. 11, 2019. Erfaiyeh who allegedly killed a 19-year-old Israeli woman in Jerusalem has appeared in court for the first time. Israeli authorities arrested Erfaiyeh over the weekend in the death of Ori Ansbacher. The Shin Bet security agency says the killing was done for nationalistic reasons. (Mahmoud Illean/AP)

JERUSALEM — A Palestinian man who allegedly killed a 19-year-old Israeli woman in Jerusalem has appeared in court for the first time.

Israeli authorities arrested Arafat Erfaiyeh over the weekend in the death of Ori Ansbacher. Israel’s Shin Bet security agency says the killing was politically motivated.

Ansbacher was volunteering at a youth center in Jerusalem on Thursday when she disappeared after walking in the woods. Her body was found later that day. Most details of the case remain under police gag order.

Erfaiyeh had cuts on his face and appeared to smirk during Monday’s hearing. Israeli media say the court ordered Erfaiyeh, 29, to be remanded for an additional 10 days.

Ansbacher’s death has drawn widespread media coverage in Israel.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.