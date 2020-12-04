There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military.
Clashes between Palestinian youths and Israeli forces entering Palestinian-controlled areas of the occupied West Bank are common. The military often raids the Palestinian towns to arrest wanted Palestinians.
Tensions are also high around the Israeli settlements. Over 400,000 settlers live in the West Bank, which Israel occupied in the 1967 Mideast war.
