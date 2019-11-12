She described the filing that came shortly after their 31st wedding anniversary as devastating.

Palin says they’re going through counseling and their marriage isn’t “over, over.” She says attorneys are “getting rich” off them.

A message seeking comment was left for an attorney believed to be representing Todd Palin.

Palin was the 2008 Republican vice-presidential nominee. She resigned as governor in 2009.

