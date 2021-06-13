There are also other ways for people to use less chlorine, such as showering before swimming; scooping out debris and vacuuming regularly; using algaecide; not wearing street clothes in the pool because they carry contaminants that increase chlorine demand; avoiding detergents by only rinsing swimsuits; not letting pets in the water, as one dog alone in a pool equals 50 people; and covering the pool when not in use to protect the chlorine from ultraviolet light that produces evaporation.