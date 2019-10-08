Oversight committee member and state Rep. Regina Goodwin says searchers should also look under U.S. Highway 75, adjacent to the cemetery, where she believes bodies may have been buried.
Officials say Monday’s search was largely inconclusive because nearby cameras and cellphones interfered with scanning equipment. Bystanders are asked to stay at least 300 feet (90 meters) away. The area will be searched again.
