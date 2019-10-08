TULSA, Okla. — A committee overseeing a project to find the remains of victims of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre says more areas should be investigated.

The Oklahoma Archaeological Survey used ground-penetrating radar to search north Tulsa’s Oaklawn Cemetery on Monday. It also plans to search another cemetery and a park for the victims of the violence that left as many as 300 dead on Tulsa’s Black Wall Street .