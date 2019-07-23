FILE - In this March 23, 2015, file photo, California Supreme Court Chief Justice Tani Cantil-Sakauye delivers her State of the Judiciary address before a joint session of the Legislature at the Capitol in Sacramento, Calif. Current and former governors, a U.S. senator and other notable figures are helping to create a new nonpartisan effort aimed at reforming the criminal justice system. Cantil-Sakauye is one of the trustees of the Council on Criminal Justice. (Rich Pedroncelli, File/Associated Press)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A new criminal justice reform group brings together Democratic and Republican governors, a Black Lives Matter organizer and a Koch Industries vice president in an unlikely collaboration aimed at harnessing momentum following a bipartisan overhaul last year.

The 25 trustees of the Council on Criminal Justice that launches Tuesday include California Gov. Jerry Brown, a Democrat who left office in January, and Mark Holden, senior vice president and general counsel for the Kansas-based energy conglomerate of billionaire brothers Charles and David Koch, who advocate for conservative causes.

The group is an outgrowth of the federal First Steps Act, a major criminal justice overhaul that won bipartisan support in Congress and was signed by President Donald Trump.

The council’s goal is to make recommendations that can win bipartisan support.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.