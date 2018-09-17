NEW CASTLE, Del. — The state panel that sets Delaware’s official government revenue forecast is holding its first meeting since lawmakers approved this year’s $4.3 billion operating budget back in June.

Monday’s meeting of the Delaware Economic and Financial Advisory Council is the first in a series of six scheduled over the next nine months.

State budget officials will use the panel’s estimates to begin fashioning a proposed spending plan for fiscal 2020 that will be introduced in January.

