NEW YORK — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Monday:

Papa John’s International Inc., up $ 3.46 to $41.97

The head of the investment firm Starboard Value is being named board chairman at the troubled pizza chain, while also investing $200 million.

Gannett Co., down 25 cents to $10.97

The publisher of USA Today and other newspapers is rejecting a $1.36 billion buyout from a hedge-fund backed media group with a history of taking over newspapers and slashing jobs.

The Ultimate Software Group Inc., up $54.71 to $332.54

The cloud-based software company is being bought by a private equity firm for about $11 billion.

Evolus Inc., up $2.16 to $20.50

The company received regulatory approval for its wrinkle treatment Jeuveau, which will compete with Allergan’s Botox.

Clorox Co., up $8.52 to $158.38

The maker of liquid bleach and consumer goods reported mixed financial results as tariffs cut into its bottom line, but it still beat forecasts.

Sysco Corp., up $3.07 to $66.64

The food distributor reported a boost in sales and its financial results beat Wall Street forecasts.

Weyerhaeuser Co., down 60 cents to $26.15

The timber and paper products company’s revenue fell in its most recent quarter and weighed down profit, with results falling short of forecasts.

Allergan Plc., down $5.54 to $138.53

The maker of wrinkle treatment Botox will face competition from Evolus’ recently approved Jeuveau.

