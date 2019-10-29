The FBI probe into ties between Russia and the Trump campaign began after revelations that Papadopoulos had learned Russia had thousands of stolen emails related to Hillary Clinton.

Papadopoulos eventually pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI and cooperated in special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation. He was sentenced to 14 days in prison.

He joins a field with at least three other Republican candidates and one Democrat.

