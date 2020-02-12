Hennepin County Judge Kathryn Quaintance has cited media interest in the case to repeatedly keep the jurors’ information sealed, most recently in January.

In a motion filed Tuesday, The Star Tribune argues that there’s no threat to juror safety nor to Noor’s ability to get a fair trial. The newspaper also says the secrecy violates First Amendment rights, and that Quaintance’s citation of media interest as a reason to seal the names makes no sense.

“(T)he Court seems to be saying, juror names should be released only in cases that people do not care about — or only after people stop caring about them,” the motion states. “By this logic, the names of jurors in high-profile cases such (as) this one might never be released.”

Noor was sentenced to 12 1/2 years in prison in Damond’s death.