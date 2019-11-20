Prosecutors have said Dominguez told police she asked her husband to help her dispose of Rebecka Zavala’s body after the child drowned while bathing unsupervised.
At the time, Dominguez was on probation after pleading guilty in 2016 to injuring her 9-month-old son. A judge in April sentenced her to 10 years for violating probation.
She’ll serve the 20-year sentence after completing the 10-year sentence.
