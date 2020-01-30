CHICAGO — The parents of a 1-year-old boy who was shot in the head as his parents struggled over a gun inside a Chicago home were each ordered held on Thursday in lieu of $10,000 bond.

Travis McCoy, 26, is charged with felony false alarm to 911 and misdemeanor child endangerment. Adriana Smith, 28, is charged with felony obstruction of justice and misdemeanor child endangerment. Cook County prosecutors say the two were arguing over finding another place to live when the gun went off. The bullet ricochet and hit the boy in the side of the head.