McCoy was arrested Monday after bringing the child to the hospital for treatment. The father told authorities that a gunman had shot the boy on a street nearby. However, police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said investigators couldn’t find a crime scene.
Detectives later determined no shooting occurred at the location McCoy pointed out to police and that the boy was wounded in a struggle in a home a half-block away. Guglielmi said the bullet didn’t penetrate the boy’s skull.
Doctors said the boy was expected to be released from Lurie Children’s Hospital this week.
Defense attorney Emily Bock called the shooting an “unimaginable accident.”
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.