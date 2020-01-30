It wasn’t immediately known whether they had legal representation. A court hearing was scheduled for Thursday.

McCoy was arrested Monday after bringing the child to the hospital for treatment. The father told authorities that a gunman had shot the boy on a street nearby. However, police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said investigators couldn’t find a crime scene.

Detectives later determined no shooting occurred at the location McCoy pointed out to police and that the boy was wounded in a struggle in a home a half-block away. Guglielmi said the bullet didn’t penetrate the boy’s skull.

The child remains hospitalized at Lurie Children’s Hospital.