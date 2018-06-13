SINKING SPRING, Pa. — The parents of a 6-month-old girl found dead in a storage container in a crawl space in their Pennsylvania home are facing criminal homicide charges.

Twenty-five-year-old Shaun Oxenreider and 27-year-old Samantha Trump were charged in Berks County with concealing the death of a child, abuse of a corpse and conspiracy.

Authorities say Harper Trump’s body was found March 20 in a trash bag in a plastic container filled with cat litter at the Springfield Township complex. An autopsy concluded Harper died around Jan. 1 from blunt-force head trauma and had rib fractures.

The defendants remain in prison in lieu of $250,000 bail each. Messages left with their legal representatives after business hours Wednesday haven’t been returned. Oxenreider’s attorney earlier said his client wasn’t the primary caregiver.

