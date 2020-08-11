Soon afterward, the Colorado attorney general announced a civil rights investigation into the department, the first under a new police reform law passed after George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis set off global protests. The office of Attorney General Phil Weiser said it has been looking into whether Aurora officers have been depriving people of their constitutional rights for several weeks, and it is separate from a probe into McClain’s death, which Gov. Jared Polis ordered in June.

AD

AD

They are among several investigations into Aurora police, which have drawn outrage amid a national reckoning over racial injustice and police brutality.

Also Tuesday, the city manager and new police chief said an outside firm would review the department, including its policies and practices on use of force and discriminatory policing.

— Associated Press

OKLAHOMA

U.S. attorney: Ruling

spurs increase in cases

Federal prosecutors from as far away as New York and Florida are helping the U.S. attorney in Tulsa deal with what he described Tuesday as a “tidal wave” of new cases resulting from a recent U.S. Supreme Court decision.

Trent Shores, the U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Oklahoma, said the number of criminal indictments more than doubled in the past month as a result of the ruling in McGirt v. Oklahoma, which determined that a large swath of eastern Oklahoma remains a Muscogee (Creek) Nation Indian reservation. As a result, either the federal government or the tribal nation has jurisdiction over crimes committed by or against Native Americans, not the state.

AD

AD

“Our prosecution responsibilities have increased substantially,” Shores said during a roundtable discussion in Tulsa.

The Creek Nation’s territory alone encompassed more than 3 million acres, including most of what became Tulsa.

— Associated Press

Storm-related power outages persist across Midwest: Hundreds of thousands of people across the Midwest remained without electricity on Tuesday after a powerful storm packing 100 mph winds battered the region a day earlier, causing damage to millions of acres of crops and killing at least two people.

The storm known as a derecho tore from eastern Nebraska across Iowa and into parts of Wisconsin and Illinois. The most potent part of the storm system moved over north-central Indiana.