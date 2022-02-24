They are charged with involuntary manslaughter and accused of making the gun used in the shooting available to the teen. The couple is also accused of failing to intervene when he showed signs of mental distress at home and at school.
Ethan Crumbley is charged as an adult with first-degree murder, assault with intent to murder, terrorism and gun charges in the Nov. 30 shooting at Oxford High School, about 30 miles north of Detroit. In addition to the four students slain, six other students and a teacher were wounded.
The gun used in the shooting was given to Ethan Crumbley as an early Christmas present, prosecutors have said.
The Crumbleys’ attorneys insisted the couple didn’t know their son might plan an attack and didn’t make the gun easy to find in their home.
The Crumbleys remain jailed on $500,000 bond. Last month, Ethan Crumbley’s attorneys filed a notice of an insanity defense. He is lodged alone in a cell in the Oakland County jail’s clinic.
— Associated Press
Workers rescued from oil rig fire: A fire aboard a decommissioned offshore oil rig platform in Texas briefly trapped nine shipyard workers Thursday until they were rescued by a Coast Guard helicopter. The fire broke out shortly before 1 p.m. at a shipyard in Sabine Pass, where the Texas-Louisiana border meets the Gulf of Mexico. No workers were injured, and the cause of the fire was being investigated, Coast Guard Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan Dickinson said.
— Associated Press