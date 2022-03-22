They were ordered last month to stand trial in Oakland County Circuit Court.

The Crumbleys’ attorneys have insisted the couple didn’t know their son might plan an attack and didn’t make the gun easy to find in their home.

Their son is charged as an adult with first-degree murder, assault with intent to murder, terrorism and gun charges in the shooting at his school, about 30 miles (50 kilometers) north of Detroit. Six other students and a teacher were wounded.

His attorneys have filed a notice of an insanity defense. He is lodged alone in a cell in the Oakland County Jail’s clinic to keep him from seeing and hearing adult inmates.