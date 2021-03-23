The company says it knows of three fires but no injuries. None involved customer vehicles. The recalled trucks are equipped with 6.7-liter Cummins diesel engines.
Stellantis is developing a repair. The recall is expected to start April 30.
Owners can call the company’s customer service line at (800) 853-1403 or check to see if their truck has been recalled at https://www.nhtsa.gov/recalls.
