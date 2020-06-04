In the 34-second video, the cyclist walks away from one woman whose right arm was extended toward the man. The cyclist then turns toward what appears to be a young girl. The woman yells, “She has nothing, do not touch her sir!” but the man grabs the girl’s arm for several seconds and wrestles an object from her.
The unidentified cyclist was then shown picking up his bicycle, running with it toward the person shooting the video and forcing that person to the ground.
The group of people said they were putting up flyers near Dalecarlia Tunnel in Bethesda promoting justice for Floyd. Bystander video showed a Minneapolis police officer pressing his knee on Floyd’s neck, ignoring Floyd’s “I can’t breathe” cries and staying on him even after he stopped moving.
