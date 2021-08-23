After a two-year investigation, federal prosecutors declined to bring criminal charges. A Fairfax County prosecutor then obtained indictments against the pair for involuntary manslaughter, but lawyers for Vinyard and Amaya say their status as federal officers gives them immunity from local prosecution.
State and local prosecutors pursuing the manslaughter charge say the immunity does not apply when the officers’ actions in pursuing and shooting Ghaisar were improper and extended beyond their reasonable roles as police officers.