Water levels on the remote island are also rising, threatening to inundate the site, which sits on property just 2 feet above sea level.
The Park Service is now seeking comment on a range of options, including whether to repair the structure as is, elevate and repair it, or relocate it.
“We’re putting everything on the table,” Dave Hallac, superintendent of National Parks of Eastern North Carolina, told the newspaper.
Which option will be chosen depends on public opinion, cost and what would best to save the structures, he said.
The Park Service will hold more public meetings in the coming months as plans are finalized next year, the newspaper reported. The recently opened comment period will close May 28.