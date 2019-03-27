DOVER, Del. — A public park in Dover, Delaware will remain open for now despite one city councilman calling for its indefinite closure over safety concerns.

Delaware State News reports police Chief Marvin Mailey announced Monday that Silver Lake Park will instead be getting several security cameras. Councilman Roy Sudler Jr. called for the closure last week, saying residents were concerned about their safety as five bodies had been discovered there since 2010.

He said the deaths may have been racially motived, though police haven’t released information supporting claim. Police say four of the deaths didn’t involve foul play and the most recent didn’t have signs of foul play. That cause of death is pending.

A meeting about the closure set for Thursday has since changed focus to suicide prevention and mental health.

___

Information from: Delaware State News, http://delawarestatenews.net

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.