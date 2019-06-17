FLORIDA

Parkland activist says

Harvard revoked offer

A student who became a well-known conservative activist after the mass shooting at his Florida high school says Harvard University rescinded its offer of admission because of racist comments he made when he was 16.

Kyle Kashuv, who survived the attack at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland quickly became known as an advocate for school security. While many of his classmates marched for gun control, he presented a more politically conservative response to the attack. Kashuv met with President Trump and senators during the weeks after the February 2018 shooting in which 17 people were killed.

Kashuv wrote on social media Monday morning that nearly two years ago, when he was 16, he and some classmates used “abhorrent racial slurs” in an effort to be shocking and extremist, and that images of those private conversations had recently resurfaced. He wrote a public apology, and also wrote to the school, but he was told this month that Harvard rescinded its offer.

Rachael Dane, a spokeswoman for Harvard, said the school does not comment publicly on the admission status of individual applicants.

— Susan Svrluga

TEXAS

Federal officers kill

gunman at courthouse

A masked man opened fire Monday on a federal courthouse in downtown Dallas before being fatally shot in an exchange of gunfire with federal officers, witnesses and authorities said.

Brian Isaack Clyde, 22, was pronounced dead at a hospital after the shooting outside the Earle Cabell Federal Building. Authorities offered no hint of his motive.

Clyde opened fire about 8:40 a.m., and authorities immediately responded, including three officers from the Federal Protective Service who were stationed at the building.

A bomb squad later examined a vehicle associated with the gunman as a precaution and performed controlled explosions, authorities said.

— Associated Press

ARKANSAS

Capital murder charge

in death of ex-lawmaker

An Arkansas woman was charged Monday with capital murder in the killing of a former state senator whose body was found outside her own home.

A judge also found probable cause to charge Rebecca Lynn O’Donnell, 48, with abuse of a corpse and tampering with physical evidence, Jonesboro television station KAIT reported. The judge did not set bond for O’Donnell, who was arrested Friday in former state senator Linda Collins’s death.

Authorities haven’t said how or when Collins was killed. The day after her body was found, a judge granted prosecutors’ request to seal all documents and statements obtained by police during the investigation.

Collins, who went by Collins-Smith in the legislature, was found dead June 4 outside her home in Pocahontas, about 130 miles northeast of Little Rock. A former Collins spokesman said O’Donnell was friends with Collins, and court records show that O’Donnell was a witness in the former lawmaker’s divorce proceedings. Collins divorced retired Circuit Judge Philip Smith last year and the two were in the middle of a court fight over their properties.

— Associated Press

One rescued after house explodes: An explosion leveled a home in Ridgefield in northern New Jersey on Monday, injuring the lone person inside. Authorities say an off-duty officer living nearby was walking in the area when he saw the house explode. He reported the blast and then dug through debris to free the trapped resident with the help of other responders. The person is in stable condition. The officer was not injured. It wasn't immediately clear what caused the explosion. The debris damaged some nearby homes, and rattled residents were evacuated as a precaution while crews fought the blaze.

— Associated Press