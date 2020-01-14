The team will experience the excitement of running out of the tunnel onto the game field and running plays to determine which camera angles need to be adjusted three days before the Super Bowl.

Coach Quentin Short said the players are very excited. The Sun Sentinel reports the team is coming off of one of its best seasons in history last year, going 8-2 and winning Florida’s District 13-8A title.

Assistant football coach Aaron Feis and athletic director Chris Hixon were killed in the Feb. 14, 2018 shooting.