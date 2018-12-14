FILE - In this March 24, 2018 file photo, Yolanda Renee King, grand daughter of Martin Luther King Jr., left, accompanied by Jaclyn Corin, right, a student at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., and one of the organizers of the rally, speaks during the “March for Our Lives” rally in support of gun control in Washington. Corin who survived the school shooting massacre and co-founded the “March For Our Lives” gun-reform movement has been accepted to Harvard. The senior student Corin posted a photo of her admissions notice on Instagram on Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018. (Andrew Harnik, File/Associated Press)

PARKLAND, Fla. — A Florida high schooler who survived a school shooting massacre and co-founded the “March For Our Lives” gun-reform movement has been accepted to Harvard.

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School senior Jaclyn Corin posted a photo of her admissions notice on Instagram on Thursday. The letter congratulated Corin for being accepted under the early action program. She wrote, “Hard work pays off.” She didn’t indicate whether she would attend.

Since the Valentine’s Day massacre that left 17 dead, Corin and others have been travelling the globe advocating for gun reform and registering students to vote. She recently traveled to South Africa to receive the Children’s Peace Prize with fellow students. She was also on the cover of Time magazine and helped mobilize tens of thousands for a gun-control rally in Washington, D.C.

