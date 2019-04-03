ALBANY, N.Y. — Supporters of a former radical activist who has served more than 36 years of a life sentence for her role in a deadly 1981 Brinks heist are asking a state panel to grant parole.

State corrections officials say 70-year-old Judith Clark is scheduled to appear this week before the board of parole. The board would have two weeks to render a decision. Clark drove a getaway car in the suburban New York robbery that led to the deaths of two police officers and a security guard.

Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo praised Clark’s behavior as a prisoner when he commuted her sentence in 2016 to make her eligible for parole.

In 2017, a parole panel denied Clark’s release, which faces strong opposition from law enforcement and families of the victims.

