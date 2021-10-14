Given the acceleration trend, the National Park Service “expects landslide movement over this winter will exceed the park’s ability to restore or maintain the road surface to safely allow for bus traffic,” the statement says.
Buses next year will provide access to mile 43 of the 92-mile (148 kilometer) road, the park says. Buses are the main way to travel into the park.
The park, in August, said slides have affected the area since at least the 1960s but used to require maintenance every two to three years. Climate change, however, “has taken what was previously a problem solved by maintenance staff performing road repairs and made a challenge too difficult to overcome with short-term solutions,” the park has said.
Authorities are working to accelerate plans for a permanent bridge over the slide area, which originally was planned for 2023, according to the statement Thursday.
The park “will continue to have access to great wildlife viewing, views of Denali, front-country trails, and backcountry hiking and camping,” the park’s deputy superintendent, Brooke Merrell, said in the statement.
Denali is the largest mountain in North America.