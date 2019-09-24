The Wilmington Police Department said the skull was turned over to the state Forensic Science Department for testing. The newspaper says police didn’t answer questions about who found the remains or why the discovery wasn’t made public.

The database entry says the area where the skull was found was known for “significant foot traffic and homeless encampments” and the site was littered with trash and other debris.

___

Information from: The News Journal of Wilmington, Del., http://www.delawareonline.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.