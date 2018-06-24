SZA accepts the award for best new artist at the BET Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday, June 24, 2018, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP) (Associated Press)

Partial list of winners of the 2018 BET Awards, presented Sunday at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles:

— Best new artist: SZA

— Best group: Migos

— Best collaboration: DJ Khaled, Rihanna and Bryson Tiller, “Wild Thoughts”

— Viewers’ choice award: Cardi B, “Bodak Yellow”

— Best actress: Tiffany Haddish

— Best movie: “Black Panther”

— Humanitarian award: Naomi Wadler, Mamoudou Gassama, Justin Blackman, Shaun King, Anthony Borges and James Shaw Jr.

— Lifetime achievement award: Anita Baker

— Best international act: Davido (Nigeria)

