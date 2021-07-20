The health diagnostic products manufacturer can expand to all 350 of the state’s K-12 public, private and charter schools in the fall. The tests will provide results in as little as 10 minutes and be reported back to families within 24 hours, officials said. Parents and guardians will have to give permission for children to be tested.
The highest priority is getting all children back to school, Division of Public Health Director Dr. Karyl Rattay said. The ideal situation would be testing unvaccinated students and staff members at schools on a weekly basis, she said.