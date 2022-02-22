Leading nominee Chris Young also has a couple of performances including his song “Raised on Country,” and a collaboration with Mitchell Tenpenny. Newcomer Brittney Spencer will make her ACM debut with a performance with Brothers Osborne.
Reigning ACM entertainer of the year Luke Bryan also has double performances including his hit “Buy Dirt” with Jordan Davis and a performance of his ballad “Up.” Other performers include Kane Brown, Carrie Underwood, Jason Aldean, Chris Stapleton, Eric Church, Maren Morris, Walker Hayes, Thomas Rhett, Blanco Brown, Brooke Eden, Carly Pearce, Ashley McBryde and BRELAND.