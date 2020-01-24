Parts of Terminal 4 were briefly evacuated. Jon Connor, a filmmaker, said he was walking to his plane when “all of the sudden hordes of people” started walking in his direction.
The investigation also caused three flights to be delayed.
Phoenix police didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.
Passengers posted pictures of crowded hallways on social media. The airport says everything is back to normal.
