Both people in the car were taken to Beebe Hospital. The passenger was pronounced dead later at the hospital, while the driver was admitted with non-life-threatening injuries, the release said.
The passenger’s name was not disclosed late Sunday pending notification of family members. Troopers identified the driver only as a 42-year-old woman from Felton.
Police were still investigating the accident on Sunday. Impairment is not a contributing factor, the release said.
