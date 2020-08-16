GEORGETOWN, Del. — A passenger in a sedan died on Sunday when the driver lost control and struck a tree after trying to take a curve on a Delaware road, police said.

The Toyota was traveling southbound on Sand Hill Road in Georgetown about 10 a.m. when the car began to rotate as it exited the road, Delaware State Police said in a news release. The car slid in the grass before the passenger side struck the tree.

Both people in the car were taken to Beebe Hospital. The passenger was pronounced dead later at the hospital, while the driver was admitted with non-life-threatening injuries, the release said.

The passenger’s name was not disclosed late Sunday pending notification of family members. Troopers identified the driver only as a 42-year-old woman from Felton.

Police were still investigating the accident on Sunday. Impairment is not a contributing factor, the release said.

