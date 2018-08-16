NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Passengers on an American Airlines flight from Los Angeles were held on arrival at the Nashville International Airport for about an hour due to a sick traveler.

Airport spokeswoman Shannon Sumrall says the passenger had been cleared to fly by a doctor, but didn’t have paperwork. Sumrall said passengers were held for about an hour Thursday morning until officials were able to confirm the passenger had medical clearance to fly.

Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee was on the flight and tweeted about being held on the plane and then being towed to another gate and quarantined until everything could get checked out.

The airport says all passengers have been released to continue their travels.

