TEXAS

Pastor killed, two hurt in church shooting

A pastor was killed and two other people were injured in a shooting at a church in East Texas on Sunday after the pastor confronted a man who had hidden from police in the church overnight, a local sheriff said.

Authorities had been using dogs and drones to search for the man late Saturday in woods near Winona after a car chase, and the pastor of the nearby Starrville Methodist Church discovered him hiding in a bathroom Sunday morning, Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith said at a news conference.

The pastor drew a gun and ordered the man to stop, Smith said, but the man grabbed the weapon and began shooting with it. The pastor was killed, a second person was wounded by gunfire and another was hurt in a fall.

The man then stole the pastor’s vehicle and was arrested in nearby Harrison County, Smith said. He said the man was hospitalized Sunday afternoon with gunshot wounds to his hand. Smith declined to identify the pastor, the other people injured or the suspect.

— Associated Press

MISSOURI

St. Louis homicide rate the highest in 50 years

St. Louis recorded its worst homicide rate in 50 years in 2020, even though the total number of homicides last year fell just short of the city’s record.

Police said 262 people were killed in St. Louis last year — five less than the record of 267 set in 1993. But because the city’s population has declined since 1993, the homicide rate was much higher in 2020.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that the city’s homicide rate reached 87 killings per 100,000 residents in 2020, the highest on record since 1970. The figure exceeds the previous high of 69 per 100,000 people set in 1993.

— Associated Press

Three dead after plane crashes into Mich. house: A small plane flying from Georgia crashed into a house in southeastern Michigan, killing the pilot and two family members. The victims were David S. Compo, a former president of the Home Builders Association of Southeastern Michigan; his wife, Michele, and their son Dawson, the association said in a news release. The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating. The five people inside the house were unhurt.

— From news services