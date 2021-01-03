The pastor drew a gun and ordered the man to stop, Smith said, but the man grabbed the weapon and began shooting with it. The pastor was killed, a second person was wounded by gunfire and another was hurt in a fall.
The man then stole the pastor’s vehicle and was arrested in nearby Harrison County, Smith said. He said the man was hospitalized Sunday afternoon with gunshot wounds to his hand. Smith declined to identify the pastor, the other people injured or the suspect.
— Associated Press
MISSOURI
St. Louis homicide rate the highest in 50 years
St. Louis recorded its worst homicide rate in 50 years in 2020, even though the total number of homicides last year fell just short of the city’s record.
Police said 262 people were killed in St. Louis last year — five less than the record of 267 set in 1993. But because the city’s population has declined since 1993, the homicide rate was much higher in 2020.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that the city’s homicide rate reached 87 killings per 100,000 residents in 2020, the highest on record since 1970. The figure exceeds the previous high of 69 per 100,000 people set in 1993.
— Associated Press
Three dead after plane crashes into Mich. house: A small plane flying from Georgia crashed into a house in southeastern Michigan, killing the pilot and two family members. The victims were David S. Compo, a former president of the Home Builders Association of Southeastern Michigan; his wife, Michele, and their son Dawson, the association said in a news release. The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating. The five people inside the house were unhurt.
— From news services