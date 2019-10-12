NASCAR has a tricky relationship with Trump after former chairman Brian France recruited several drivers to attend a 2016 rally, where France endorsed Trump’s candidacy. Trump seized it as an endorsement from the entire NASCAR entity. France later tried to stress this was strictly his opinion and he was not speaking for the entire sport.

Two months later at a race at Texas Motor Speedway, Phil Robertson, founder of the Duck Commander company, prayed in his invocation that “we put a Jesus man in the White House,” and added “all right Texas, we got here via Bibles and guns.”

Talladega on Saturday also named Edward Graham, who works in a Christian missionary aid organization and is the youngest son of evangelist Franklin Graham, to give the command to start the engines.

The invocation is a staple before every NASCAR national series event, although some do avoid overt religion and politics.

