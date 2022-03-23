Parker said communication during the chaotic scene was difficult and one person his office thought had died did not, The Southeast Missourian reported.

The dead included two people from Texas, and one each from Missouri, North Carolina and Wisconsin, the patrol said.

Story continues below advertisement

The patrol’s report said the crashes began about 8 a.m. Thursday in the southbound lanes, when a tractor-trailer hit another tractor-trailer and caused a series of collisions.

Advertisement

Another collision in the northbound lanes killed 45-year-old Jose Hernandez, of Houston, whose truck hit a trailer that was disabled from a prior crash and then was hit by another tractor-trailer.