Autopsies are scheduled for Thursday to determine the cause of death. The patrol says the investigation continues.

Bentlee was reported missing Monday night. Barton’s vehicle was found in rural Gasconade County at 11:30 p.m. Monday and the bodies were discovered nearby.

The patrol says Barton was a family friend and that the two had been together since Sunday morning.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.