JUSTICE DEPARTMENT

Manafort seeks release from jail as trial looms

Paul Manafort has appealed a federal judge’s order jailing him as he awaits trial on charges by the special counsel that he ran a secret lobbying campaign for Ukraine.

Attorneys for President Trump’s former campaign chairman, who is being held at a Virginia jail, gave notice of the appeal in court filings Monday afternoon.

U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson on June 15 revoked Manafort’s release under electronic monitoring after prosecutors alleged he tried to sway the testimony of potential witnesses in the case.

Manafort had been under home detention since he was charged Oct. 27 in what prosecutors allege is a broad conspiracy to launder more than $30 million over a decade of undisclosed lobbying for a pro-Russian former politician and party in Ukraine.

Manafort, 69, has pleaded not guilty to those charges in the District, as well as to related tax and bank fraud in federal court in Alexandria.

The latest tampering charges, filed on June 8, revolve around allegations that Manafort and Ukraine business manager Konstantin Kilimnik tried to persuade two potential witnesses to falsely tell investigators their Ukraine lobbying effort did not include activity in the United States.

— Spencer S. Hsu

KANSAS

Court: Spending on schools inadequate

The Kansas Supreme Court on Monday ruled for the third time in two years that the state’s spending on public schools is inadequate despite an increase approved earlier this year, but gave the state another year to come up with more funding.

The high court rejected arguments from the state that a new law phasing in a $548 million increase in funding over five years is enough to provide a “suitable” education for every child as specified in the state constitution. But in a nod to the Legislature’s efforts, the court delayed its mandate until June 30, 2019, or until further order of the court.

The court said that by making “financial adjustments” the state can satisfactorily address the remaining issues. Those include changes addressing inflation.

Four school districts that sued the state in 2010 argued that the increase still left the state as much as $1.5 billion a year short of what was necessary.

The state now spends more than $4 billion a year on aid to its 286 local school districts.

The Republican-controlled Legislature boosted income taxes last year to close projected budget shortfalls, but part of the hike went to increase spending on public schools in response to a March 2017 order from the court. But the justices declared in October that the higher amount still wasn’t enough to comply with the state constitution.

— Associated Press

CALIFORNIA

Wildfire forces some 3,000 people to flee

A fast-moving wildfire that has already destroyed 22 structures and is being driven by erratic winds and high temperatures forced some 3,000 people to flee as it threatened to cut off access to a rural community in Northern California on Monday.

The so-called Pawnee fire, which broke out on Saturday near the Mendocino National Forest 70 miles northwest of Sacramento, had charred more than 8,200 acres as of Monday afternoon and was threatening 600 more structures, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

California Gov. Jerry Brown (D) declared a state of emergency for Lake County, where the blaze was burning, freeing up state personnel and equipment.

More than 230 firefighters were fighting the flames on Monday afternoon. The Pawnee is one of four major wildfires burning in California. No injuries have been reported.

To the east, the so-called Lane fire in Tehama County had blackened 3,000 acres as of Monday afternoon and was threatening a number of homes, according to the National Interagency Fire Center. The Shu fire burning some 50 miles east of Sacramento near the El Dorado National Forest was threatening the community of Happy Valley. The Stoll fire, north of Chico, had burned 300 acres and destroyed multiple homes since breaking out on Saturday.

— Reuters