LOUISVILLE, Ky. — U.S. Sen. Rand Paul is calling for a groundswell of support from Kentuckians to help prod the state’s senior senator — Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell — into allowing a vote on a criminal justice bill.

During a Monday appearance at the Louisville Urban League, Paul said the measure has overwhelming Senate support. But the Kentucky Republican said one lawmaker “has the power” to allow a Senate vote — a reference to McConnell.

Paul didn’t accuse his fellow Kentuckians of stopping the measure, but he called on constituents to contact McConnell’s office to urge the Senate leader to allow a vote.

McConnell’s office didn’t immediately comment on Paul’s remarks. McConnell has recently pointed to time constraints and divisions among Senate Republicans as reasons the bill hasn’t been voted on.

