It was forecast to be a dangerous hurricane in the coming hours.
Storm surge, coastal flooding and rainfall totals up to 6 inches (15 centimeters) were likely for the territory. The hurricane was moving to the west-northwest at 14 mph (22 kph) but expected to make a turn toward the north on Monday, crossing near or over Bermuda on Monday morning.
__
The day has been corrected to Saturday in 2nd paragraph.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.