Eight of this year’s 16 Silver Baton awards for broadcast, cable, online, documentary and streaming journalism will be awarded to public media outlets, including six for PBS.

“This important work is all coming at a time of increased mistrust in powerful institutions,” said Cheryl Gould, a former NYC News executive who is the chairwoman of the jury. “Journalists are playing a critical role in holding the powerful accountable, and we are proud to honor these duPont winners for their commitment.”

The duPont Awards will honor three winners for international breaking news coverage. CNN will be honored for team reporting on Khashoggi’s disappearance, PBS’ “NewsHour” will win a Silver Baton for reporting from inside war-torn Yemen as well as reports about the immigration crisis, and CBS News’ “60 Minutes” will be honored for its reporting about the Trump administration’s policy of separating migrant families at the border.

PBS’ ”Frontline” will win two Silver Batons, one for “Documenting Hate,” a two-part documentary produced in partnership with ProPublica on the rise of violent hate groups, and one for “The Facebook Dilemma,” another two-part project that laid out how Facebook became a platform for disinformation and division.

Netflix will be awarded a Silver Baton for “Bleeding Edge,” an investigation into the medical device industry and the tragic consequences of faulty implants.

MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow will win her first Silver Baton for “Bag Man,” a seven-part podcast about the investigation into high-level corruption that led to the resignation of Richard Nixon’s vice president, Spiro Agnew.

