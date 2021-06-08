By Associated PressJune 8, 2021 at 9:44 p.m. UTCsharecommentHONOLULU — A “potential security incident” at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam has prompted the base’s gates to be closed, the U.S. military said Tuesday.The base did not elaborate on the nature of the incident. Everyone on the base is being told to shelter in place.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightThe base said in a news release that tours to the USS Arizona Memorial have been suspended for now. It’s directing vehicles to limit their travel on roadways and to yield to emergency vehicles.The military said an investigation is ongoing.comment CommentsToday's HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.