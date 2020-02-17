AD

A near-record rainy winter has forced authorities to release water from swollen reservoirs, potentially worsening the flooding for those living downstream.

The Pearl River appeared to crest at just under 37 feet, said Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves (R). It is forecast to fall below major flood stage at 36 feet around midnight Tuesday, although more problems could arise if rains in the next few days are heavier than forecast.

The Pearl’s highest recorded crest was 43.2 feet on April 17, 1979. The second-highest level occurred May 5, 1983, when the river rose to 39.58 feet.

Reeves thanked residents for heeding evacuation orders. Only 16 search-and-rescue missions were needed, he said, even though as many as 1,000 homes were flooded.

A momentary break in the rain enabled water levels at the Barnett Reservoir upriver of the capital to stabilize, but officials urged residents to pay attention to evacuation orders, check on road closures before traveling and stay off any flooded roads.

— Associated Press

OHIO

Professor's suit over gender issue dismissed

A judge dismissed a professor’s lawsuit against a small public university in Ohio that rebuked him for not addressing a transgender student using the student’s preferred gender terms.

Nicholas Meriwether’s federal lawsuit alleged that Shawnee State University officials violated his rights by compelling him to speak in a way that contradicts his Christian beliefs.

Schools officials contended that such language was part of his job responsibilities, not speech protected by the First Amendment, and that the case should be dismissed. U.S. District Judge Susan Dlott dismissed it last week, agreeing that the manner in which Meriwether addressed the student wasn’t protected under the First Amendment.

Asked whether Meriwether would further pursue the matter, his attorney, Travis Barham of Alliance Defending Freedom, said Monday that they are evaluating their next steps.

Meriwether had received a written warning for violating the school’s nondiscrimination policy and unsuccessfully challenged his reprimand in a grievance process. Meriwether said he treated the student like “other biologically male students.”

— Associated Press

MASSACHUSETTS

Vandals spray graffiti on Plymouth Rock

The iconic Plymouth Rock and other sites were covered in red graffiti Monday during a vandalism spree discovered at the site marking the landing of the Pilgrims in Massachusetts 400 years ago.

Officials in Plymouth discovered the vandalism early in the morning. Workers had removed the red spray paint, which included the letters MOF and the numbers 508, from the rock before noon.

Authorities say no arrests have been made and the site was open to tourists.

The rock has come to symbolize the spot where William Bradford and the Mayflower Pilgrims disembarked before founding Plymouth Colony in December 1620.

Police said the vandals also targeted a seashell-shaped sign celebrating the upcoming 400th anniversary of the 1620 Mayflower landing, the Pilgrim Maiden statue and the National Monument to the Forefathers.