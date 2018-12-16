DOVER, Del. — After at least three wrecks that killed pedestrians, Delaware authorities are advising people to be careful when walking near roads.

The Delaware State Police are reminding pedestrians that the law requires them to wear reflective items and carry a flashlight when walking at night.

They also advise pedestrians to cross roads only at cross walks or intersections and to use sidewalks. If there is no sidewalk, pedestrians should walk facing traffic and as far off the edge of the road as possible.

A Harrington man was killed Friday night in a hit-and-run wreck, while a Claymont man was struck and killed earlier Friday. A Wilmington man was killed early Friday in a wreck in which the driver was charged with DUI.

