A Pennsylvania pediatrician faces dozens of child molestation charges after police say more victims have come forward to allege he sexually abused them, in some cases as their unaware parents were in the same room.

The attorney general’s office on Monday filed 69 new counts against Johnstown physician Johnnie Wilson Barto, whose license was suspended by the state Board of Medicine after his first arrest in January.

Charging documents allege Barto fondled the genitals of girls and boys, often under the guise of treatment and in some cases drawing heated complaints from their parents.

The 70-year-old Barto is in Cambria County Prison.

He’s accused of indecent assault, child endangerment and a count of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse.

His attorney hasn’t returned messages seeking comment.



In this Feb. 28, 2018 photo, Johnnie Barto arrives for a hearing in the Belmont section of Stonycreek Township, Pa. Authorities in Pennsylvania are set to announce new charges Monday, July 30, against Barto, a pediatrician who is already charged with inappropriately touching a 12-year-old patient. (Todd Berkey/The Tribune-Democrat via AP) (Associated Press)

