1 killed, 7 injured in shooting at festival Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Authorities said one person was killed and seven were injured in a shooting early Sunday at an outdoor festival in eastern Oklahoma, with a witness describing frantic people running for cover. Two juveniles were among those shot at the Memorial Day event in Taft, about 10 miles southeast of Tulsa, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said in a statement.

Witnesses said an argument preceded the gunfire just after midnight, the agency said. No one has been arrested, it said.

About 1,500 people attended the event in Taft, which usually has a population of just a few hundred people.

The agency provided no details including the conditions of those injured. The Muskogee County Sheriff’s Office referred the AP to the OSBI. A spokeswoman has not responded to calls.

In another instance of gun violence over the Memorial Day weekend, six people were wounded during an exchange of gunfire in a downtown Chattanooga, Tenn., business district, police said.

At least one person of interest was detained shortly after the shooting Saturday night, police spokesperson Jeremy Eames said Sunday in a news release. The statement did not indicate whether anyone was charged.

Several victims were taken to a hospital and two of the injuries were life threatening, Eames said. The ages of the victims were not immediately released, but most were believed to be teenagers and young adults.

— Associated Press

Pelosi's husband accused of DUI

Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), was arrested Saturday night on a charge of driving under the influence.

Napa County records show Paul Pelosi, 82, was arrested at 11:44 p.m. Saturday and booked about 4 a.m. Sunday on one count of driving under the influence and one count of driving with a blood alcohol content level of 0.08 or higher.

Both counts are misdemeanor charges, and his bail was set at $5,000, records show. The arrest was first reported by TMZ.

The Napa County Police Department did not respond to a request for comment.

A representative for Nancy Pelosi’s office said the speaker was not in California during the incident. “The Speaker will not be commenting on this private matter which occurred while she was on the East Coast,” Pelosi spokesman Drew Hammill said in a statement.

— Amy B Wang

Third suspect arrested in Sacramento shooting: Police have arrested a third suspect in connection with a gang shootout in downtown Sacramento last month that left six dead and 12 wounded, authorities said. Mtula Payton was arrested in Las Vegas on Saturday, officials said. Authorities had identified three suspects — Payton and rival gang members Smiley Martin and his brother Dandrae Martin — in connection with the barrage of bullets unleashed into a crowded street just as patrons were leaving downtown bars in the early hours of April 3. Three men and three women were killed. Payton was already wanted on multiple felony warrants, including domestic violence and gun charges, according to authorities.

Five dead in Ga. boat collision: Searchers recovered the bodies of three missing boaters Sunday after two vessels collided on a Georgia river, bringing the crash's death toll to five people. One of the surviving boaters was charged with boating under the influence. Two people were found dead shortly after the Saturday collision on the Wilmington River near Savannah, authorities said. One of the boats had six people aboard and the other carried three people, the U.S. Coast Guard said in a statement. At least four people were taken to hospitals, authorities said.

— From news services

