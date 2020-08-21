Democrats wrapped their four-day convention Thursday night after nominating Biden for president and California Sen. Kamala Harris for vice president.
Appearing on Fox Business Network, Pence described the Democrats’ convention as “negative” and says he couldn’t watch much of it because of the “ad hominem” attacks on Trump.
The vice president also criticized Biden and other Democratic speakers for not mentioning violence taking place in some of America’s biggest cities.
Pence promised a “great lineup of leaders” speaking at next week’s RNC in North Carolina.
